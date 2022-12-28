Watch CBS News
Man stabbed, killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Kensington.

Police say they found a man with stab wounds near the corner of Custer Street and East Allegheny Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing. 

