Man shot outside Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot early Wednesday in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 3700 block of North Broad Street outside of the Erie Dollar Plus store. 

The victim was shot in the neck and was unresponsive, according to police. 

Officers say the shooter then ran from the scene. 

There's no word yet on the motive for the shooting.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 6:19 AM

