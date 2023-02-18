Man shot multiple times in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot multiple times inside a home in the city's Feltonville neighborhood Saturday, according to police.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. in a home on the 500 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police found the victim, a man in his 40s, had been shot twice in his left arm and twice in his chest.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and was in stable condition.

No arrests were reported.