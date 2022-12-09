Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood Friday. The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Carver Street near Harbison Avenue.
Police say he was shot in the head once. The 29-year-old victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he later died.
Police have not yet released the victim's name nor a description of the shooter.
