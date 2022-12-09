Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood

/ CBS Philadelphia

29-year-old man killed in Philadelphia shooting
29-year-old man killed in Philadelphia shooting 00:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood Friday. The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Carver Street near Harbison Avenue.

Police say he was shot in the head once. The 29-year-old victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he later died.

Police have not yet released the victim's name nor a description of the shooter. 

First published on December 9, 2022 / 12:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.