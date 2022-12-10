Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old man died after a shooting in Port Richmond Friday night, police say.
It happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Memphis Street.
Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
He later pronounced dead at a hospital.
There was no word Saturday morning on the victim's identity, possible suspects or what led to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.