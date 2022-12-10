Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old man died after a shooting in Port Richmond Friday night, police say.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Memphis Street.

Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He later pronounced dead at a hospital.

There was no word Saturday morning on the victim's identity, possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 8:18 AM

