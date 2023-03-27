Man allegedly shot attempting to break in to car in Northeast Philly: police

Police: Man shot while trying to break into someone's car

Police: Man shot while trying to break into someone's car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe a man who showed up at Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia was shot while attempting to break into someone's car.

Investigators say the man was shot at the Joshua House apartment complex on Welsh Road.

Police believe he was shot attempting to break into a car.

The man is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

Police set up a crime scene at Nazareth Hospital, speaking with the owner of a car that drove the shooting victim to the hospital.

There's no word on any arrests.