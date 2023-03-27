Watch CBS News
Local News

Man allegedly shot attempting to break in to car in Northeast Philly: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police: Man shot while trying to break into someone's car
Police: Man shot while trying to break into someone's car 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe a man who showed up at Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia was shot while attempting to break into someone's car.

Investigators say the man was shot at the Joshua House apartment complex on Welsh Road.

Police believe he was shot attempting to break into a car.

The man is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

Police set up a crime scene at Nazareth Hospital, speaking with the owner of a car that drove the shooting victim to the hospital.

There's no word on any arrests.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 7:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.