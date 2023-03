Man shot and killed during fight in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fight outside of a West Philadelphia bar ended with a man being fatally shot.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at 66th Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police say the 44-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say the shooter was seen on surveillance video walking away from the scene.