Man shoots dog who allegedly attacked woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after they claim a man shot a pit bull who was attacking a woman in the city's Fern Rock neighborhood. It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Park Avenue.

The woman suffered several bites and was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Police said a man who witnessed the dog attack then shot the dog once. The man had a license to carry, police said.

The dog was rushed to an animal hospital for treatment.

The man was not arrested.

Police said the Department of Public Health is investigating the incident.