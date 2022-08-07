Watch CBS News
Man placed in police custody after barricade situation in East Falls: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was placed in police custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's East Falls section on Saturday night, authorities said. The incident happened on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police said they received a call from a 7-year-old boy that said a man inside the home was assaulting his mother and threatening them with a gun. Officers declared a barricade following the phone call.

Police said SWAT then made entry into the apartment and placed the man in custody without incident. There were no injuries reported to the two juveniles or mother.

No weapons were recovered, according to police.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 9:12 PM

