Man killed in hit-and-run in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Police say around 2 a.m., the 27-year-old victim was struck twice by two separate cars at the intersection of Island and Woodland Avenues.

One of those drivers left the scene.

After speaking with witnesses, police say the victim was crossing Island Avenue when a car traveling southbound struck him. That driver immediately pulled over and remained at the scene.

Then, a dark-colored sedan traveling northbound ran over the victim. That driver left the scene, and was last seen heading north on Island Avenue just past Woodland.

When police arrived, they found a man laying on Island Avenue by the curb suffering from severe head trauma. Police say he died 13 minutes later.

"That 65-year-old driver, did the right thing, immediately pulled over and waited for police," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police interviewed that driver and a witness.

"In addition to witnesses, fortunately there are numerous businesses including a gas station on the corner of Island and Woodland, and many of these businesses do have exterior surveillance cameras," Small said.

Police are going to need the public's help in solving this case.