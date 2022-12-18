Man killed, another injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Sparks Street at around 1 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the left side of his head and pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 1:14 p.m.

Another man was shot in the right thigh and placed in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police say.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, authorities say.