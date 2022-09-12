Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on SEPTA platform in Center City: police

Police release photos of suspect accused of fatally shooting man at SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets.

A firearm was also retrieved from the man.

Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect.

He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man.

No further information is available at this time.