Man shot at hotel parking lot near PHL in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest outside of the Hampton Inn by the Philadelphia International Airport early Sunday morning, according to police.

It happened around 5 a.m. near Bartram Avenue and 86th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia was on the scene and saw some cars in the parking lot with bullet holes and shattered windows. Police were also seen towing a white car from the parking lot.

CBS News Philadelphia

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and one person was taken into custody.

Police have not released any identities or charges yet as the investigation into the shooting continues.