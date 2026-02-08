Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after being hit by Market-Frankford Line train in Center City, SEPTA says

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A man died after being hit by a subway train in Philadelphia, a SEPTA spokesperson said Sunday.

The man was hit by a westbound Market-Frankford Line train at the 5th Street/Independence Hall station shortly after 11 a.m. on Feb. 8.

According to SEPTA, it appears the man fell into the path of the train. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police for more information.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

In a social media post, SEPTA said passengers should expect some residual service delays Sunday afternoon.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue