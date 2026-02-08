Man dies after being hit by Market-Frankford Line train in Center City, SEPTA says

A man died after being hit by a subway train in Philadelphia, a SEPTA spokesperson said Sunday.

The man was hit by a westbound Market-Frankford Line train at the 5th Street/Independence Hall station shortly after 11 a.m. on Feb. 8.

According to SEPTA, it appears the man fell into the path of the train. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police for more information.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

In a social media post, SEPTA said passengers should expect some residual service delays Sunday afternoon.