Man hit by car, shot in the leg in Olde Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the leg and hit by a car in Olde Kensington. Philadelphia police say it happened just after midnight Monday on the 2600 block of East Hagert Street.

Authorities believe the suspect took off from the scene in a white sedan.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.