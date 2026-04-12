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Man hit, killed by car on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A man died after he was hit by a car Sunday night in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, police said. 

The man was hit around 8:10 p.m. on the 2700 block of Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia police said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. 

The suspected driver fled the scene but was apprehended by police nearby and is in custody, Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said. 

Police are investigating the crash. 

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