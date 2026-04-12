Man hit, killed by car on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia, police say

A man died after he was hit by a car Sunday night in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, police said.

The man was hit around 8:10 p.m. on the 2700 block of Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia police said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The suspected driver fled the scene but was apprehended by police nearby and is in custody, Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

Police are investigating the crash.