Man found dead in pond in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, coroner says

The body of a 27-year-old man was found in a pond in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said the man was found submerged on a property along the 8500 block of Allemaengel Road around 6 p.m.

The 27-year-old from Emmaus, whose name is not being released to give his family time "to mourn and grieve this tragic loss privately," according to the coroner, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the decedent's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, D-ABMDI, said in a statement Sunday.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Station is also investigating the death.