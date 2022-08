Man fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia, police say

Man fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia, police say

Man fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street in North Philadelphia, police say.

Police say the man was shot several times in the head.

CBS3 is working to find out if they have any clues about the gunman.