A man who accidentally fell into a septic tank Thursday evening in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has died, police said.

State troopers responded to a home around 6:10 p.m. on the 3000 block of Miller Road in Upper Hanover Township for a report of a man stuck headfirst in a septic hole and unresponsive, authorities said.

The man was hired to repair the home's septic system. When his wife was unable to reach him, she contacted the homeowner of the property where he was working, police said.

When the homeowner returned from work, they found the man headfirst in a septic hole slightly larger than his body, with water up to his ankles, police said.

Tools and plumbing supplies were found around the hole, indicating the man was working when he fell in, according to police.

Volunteers from the Red Hill Fire Company pulled the man from the hole, and Upper Perk EMS personnel pronounced him dead.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office took custody of the man's body to determine the time and cause of death.

The office found no evidence of foul play and ruled the death accidental, authorities said.