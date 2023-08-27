Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 27, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Aug. 27, 2023 (AM) 10:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police responded to the 100 block of South 60th Street in West Philadelphia for reports of a person with a gun on the highway around 3:44 a.m. Sunday morning. 

A 36-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his neck. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition. 

There have been no arrests made. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 4:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.