Man in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 27, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police responded to the 100 block of South 60th Street in West Philadelphia for reports of a person with a gun on the highway around 3:44 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 36-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his neck. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

There have been no arrests made. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.