Man arrested after driving car into Berwick bar, killing 2, injuring at least 17 people

BERWICK, Pa. (CBS) -- 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes has been arrested after a car plowed into a crowd of people at a bar in Berwick. One person was killed and 17 others were injured in Saturday night's crash before police say the suspect fled and killed another woman in a nearby town.

The crash happened outside of the Intoxicology Bar. CBS3 was told that a group was raising money at the bar for the Nescopeck fire victims.

The Nescopeck fire in Luzerne County killed 10 people, including three children.

Shortly after the crash Saturday, police responded to another crash in a nearby town involving the same suspect.

Officers say they found a woman dead there, along with the suspect who was taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding last night's crash are still unclear, including whether the motive was at all connected to the deadly fire or the fundraising effort.

Police say Reyes is being held at the Columbia County correctional facility on two counts of criminal homicide.