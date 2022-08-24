Watch CBS News
Man accused of using syringe to threaten drivers in 2 Bucks County carjackings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is accused of using a syringe to threaten drivers in two carjackings in Bucks County. Bristol Borough police say Kevin O'Connell walked up to a car parked at Commerce Circle on Friday morning. 

He told the 83-year-old driver that he had aids and would give her a shot. 

They say O'Connell took her keys and drove off. Police say O'Connell pulled off a similar carjacking in March at a McDonald's on Bristol Pike. 

He allegedly told that victim he was a heroin addict and would stab her with a needle. 

O'Connell was arrested in Philadelphia on Saturday. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

