Man accused of using syringe to threaten drivers in 2 Bucks County carjackings

Man accused of using syringe to threaten drivers in 2 Bucks County carjackings

Man accused of using syringe to threaten drivers in 2 Bucks County carjackings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is accused of using a syringe to threaten drivers in two carjackings in Bucks County. Bristol Borough police say Kevin O'Connell walked up to a car parked at Commerce Circle on Friday morning.

He told the 83-year-old driver that he had aids and would give her a shot.

They say O'Connell took her keys and drove off. Police say O'Connell pulled off a similar carjacking in March at a McDonald's on Bristol Pike.

He allegedly told that victim he was a heroin addict and would stab her with a needle.

O'Connell was arrested in Philadelphia on Saturday.