How a magic new treatment for scoliosis is helping kids in Delaware

How a new technology called "magic rods" is helping this young cheerleader thrive

Doctors at Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware are treating a common spine condition with something called "magic rods."

For one little girl with scoliosis, the rods are making a big difference.

Seven-year-old Sadie Mears has a lot to cheer about. Despite having scoliosis, a curved spine, she's able to move freely.

"Every single time she performed, I cried because it was just so great to see her, so happy and able to kind of do whatever she wanted to do," Sadie's mom, Ashley Mears, said.

Sadie's spine is being treated with a technology called MAGnetic Expansion Control — or MAGEC rods.

After the rods are surgically implanted, they can be slowly expanded with internal and external magnets, Dr. Suken Shah with Nemours Children's Hospital said.

"They are magic in some sense because you can lengthen without surgery," Shah said.

"We apply the magnet that talks to the internal magnet, the rods grow, and she goes back to school, mom goes back to work, and they can kind of lead a pretty normal life during this time," Shah said.

It's less invasive than traditional scoliosis treatments, which often involve body casts and surgeries.

"It's all related to quality of life. If we can keep the surgical episodes to a minimum, they get less trauma, they get less pain, and it's less intrusive on their life, and they can go to be a kid again," Shah said.

Sadie also has Sotos syndrome, which causes developmental challenges, but in addition to being on a special cheering squad, she's playing softball.

"It doesn't really matter if you win or lose," Sadie said. "It's just about having fun and trying your best."

She'll eventually need to have a more permanent spinal rod when she's finished growing.

"She's able to kind of live a full normal life now," her mom said.

Sadie has had the magic rods for almost a year, and her mom said she's grown about two inches. They're grateful for the magic technology and the smiles it's bringing to Sadie.