Madonna announces new date for Philadelphia show on 2023-2024 Celebration Tour

Madonna announces new date for Philly show on 2023-2024 Celebration Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pop icon Madonna has announced new dates for her postponed Celebration Tour.

The singer will be hitting the stage in Philadelphia one month later than previously scheduled.

She'll perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Tickets for the previously scheduled concert will be honored on the new date.

Madonna had to reschedule the majority of her tour dates after being hospitalized for a serious illness earlier this summer.