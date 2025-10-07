Delaware State University coach returns to team after Lyme disease caused serious heart complications

DSU track and field coach returns to team after two year battle with Lyme disease

Lyme disease numbers are increasing, especially here in the Northeast. The CDC says emergency department visits for tick bites hit their highest level in years over the summer.

Symptoms of Lyme disease can range from fever and headaches to fatigue and joint pain. And in rare cases, it can also cause serious heart complications.

Delaware State University track and field coach Stephen Kimes is easing back into action after being sidelined for nearly two years.

"I was healthy, I was out coaching, moving around all the time. I play basketball, pick up games, whatever, and then suddenly you can't lift your arms over your head, or you can't move your legs." Kimes said.

Kimes' mysterious symptoms started in early 2024 — ranging from joint pain, light sensitivity, fatigue and eventually shortness of breath.

"I felt like I was being stabbed. It was just the worst pain ever. It wouldn't go away," Kimes said.

Doctors discovered fluid and inflammation around his heart, and after weeks of testing, they determined Lyme disease was the cause. Kimes had no idea when or where a tick bit him.

"Most people will not relate a tick bite with anything going on with the heart," Dr. Waqas Haider, the Director of the Pericardial Disease at MedStar Health.

Lyme carditis is an infection that happens when bacteria from a tick bite gets into the heart tissue causing inflammation.

Doctors say, while extremely rare, heart complications related to Lyme disease can be potentially life-threatening if not caught early.

"We don't add two and two that a tick bite on your ankle can lead to any complications of the heart. Or it happens months later that people will not connect the dots," Haider said.

Doctors say the risk of complications grows along with the increasing number of Lyme disease infections. Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are among the states with the highest number of cases.

"I want people not to be afraid to go to the doctor if you're not feeling right," Kimes said.

His heart condition was successfully treated with medications and now the DSU coach is reunited with his team.

Ticks are active any time temperatures are above freezing, so it's possible to get Lyme disease in the fall or even during warm winter days. Research shows about 50% of adult ticks carry Lyme disease.