Lung cancer survival rate improves but the disease still remains leading cause of cancer deaths

New report shows lung cancer survival rate has improved in the last five years

The survival rate for people with lung cancer is improving, according to the new State of Lung Cancer report. The American Lung Association report says there have been important advances in early detection and treatments but lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths.

Rona Cook-White, 52, is among a growing number of people with lung cancer living longer.

"There were multiple nodules scattered through the right lung and now the left lung," Cook-White said.

Her cancer was found early, improving the odds of survival.

The new report shows the lung cancer survival rate has improved 26% in the last five years.

Temple lung surgeon Dr. Jamie Garfield, who's also a spokesperson for the lung association, says fewer people are smoking — the leading cause of lung cancer.

"Lung cancer still remains the No. 1 cause of morbidity and mortality in the U.S., the No. 1 most common cancer that results in death in the U.S.," Garfield said.

Garfield says biomarker testing is an important advance that's become a standard of care. It looks for changes in the tumor's DNA to help determine the best treatment. But only 15 states require it to be covered by insurance.

"Pennsylvania does have biomarker testing covered by insurance, but Delaware and New Jersey do not," Garfield said.

The report also says three states are significantly better than the national average of 27% for diagnosing lung cancer when it's most treatable. Massachusetts (34.7%), Rhode Island (34.7%) , and Connecticut (33%) lead the nation in early-stage lung cancer diagnoses.

The three states in the Philadelphia region exceed the national average for early diagnosis, with Delaware ranking 13th at 29.1%, followed by Pennsylvania at 28.3% and New Jersey at 28.2%.

New Jersey's five-year survival rate has improved by 21%.

"So we're seeing more lung cancer cases earlier when they're easier to treat," Garfield said.

The report says minorities have worse outcomes than White patients and they're less likely to be diagnosed early or undergo surgery.

Still, Cook-White is hopeful.

"I believe there's a cure and I believe that it's coming soon," Cook-White said.

She says she's sharing her story to give others hope.

Heavy smokers and people at high risk for lung cancer are eligible for specialized screenings but only 16% get those scans, according to the report.