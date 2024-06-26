LUHV Vegan Deli celebrates expansion at Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Reading Terminal Market's first meat-free deli is expanding into a new location three times the size of its original location with the opening of LUHV Vegan Deli's brand-new space.

In addition to the walk-up sandwich counter with items like seitan corned beef, hoagies and chickpea tuna salad, LUHV will now have grab-and-go items, prepared individual and family meals like saffron risotto with crab cakes, cheese ravioli puttanesca, frozen and microwaveable meals — all 100% vegan and kosher certified. Kitchen staples like flour, chutneys, spices, beans, textured vegetable protein and nutritional yeast will be available in-store for purchase.

One more welcomed expansion includes their breakfast menu which will now run all day.

On Wednesday, LUHV co-owners Silvia and Daniel Lucci attended the ribbon cutting with Annie Allman, CEO and General Manager of Reading Terminal Market Corporation.

Since opening at Reading Terminal Market in 2018, LUHV Vegan Deli was the creation of the Lucci's who grew up in Argentina eating lots of meat. They chronicled their health journey and transition to plant-based eating on their blog.

For a full list of menu items visit luhvfood.com.