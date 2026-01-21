Lower Merion police come together to support detective after terminal cancer diagnosis

Dan Gilbert says he's staying strong and putting on a brave face. It's been tough.

The Lower Merion Township detective got bad news last April. His wife, Lauren Gilbert, at 42, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. She first went to the hospital for stomach pain.

"They took a 12-inch section of her colon, took out a very large tumor and took out some other cancer that had spread," Dan Gilbert said. "It's not good. It's terminal."

Gilbert, a father to two children ages 4 and 5, has worked in Lower Merion for nine years. When his co-workers heard about Lauren, they wanted him to have the time to spend at home. Each officer was able to donate up to 12 hours.

"We quickly put a process together, and it's great that it has worked out to help Dan," Ernie McNeely, Lower Merion Township's manager, said. "It's so critical to do something when folks are in need, and that's what we were happy to be able to do here."

"We sat down and worked out this program for Dan so additional time from officers could be donated to him so he could spend time with Lauren when needed," Superintendent of Police Andy Block said.

Sgt. John Iushewitz is the department's FOP president. He said the idea of donating time came from his 11-year-old son after they watched a video about the value of time over money.

"My idea was, we can donate as much money as we can, but we can never get back time, so in looking at that, I was like, what can we do?" Iushewitz said.

Lauren has taken to writing. That includes a child-appropriate book about cancer. She's also bought greeting cards for life's big events she may not be around for.

"Future dates like weddings, college and high school graduation and she began writing notes to them that I could deliver to them in those times," Dan said.

Lauren has had surgeries and is on trial medications. The costs are a financial burden.

The department's generosity amounted to 800 hours of donated time off. That's five months for Dan, Lauren and their children.

"My colleagues are the best," he said. "The only thing they care about is my family's well-being during this time."

"I work with the best," Iushewitz said. "When I knew it was time to help one of their own, I knew the answer would be yes."

There was a benefit event scheduled for Sunday. They expected 400 people to come out and support the Gilbert family. But because of the forecast, it will most likely be rescheduled.