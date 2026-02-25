Watch CBS News
Shooting investigation blocking roads in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, near St. Joseph's University

By Raymond Strickland,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
A large law enforcement presence is investigating a shooting on a residential block in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, Wednesday morning, according to police sources.

Several police vehicles and a tent can be seen near Old Lancaster Road and City Avenue, and caution tape is blocking the road.

This area is adjacent to St. Joseph's University campus and is on the border of Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

There are street closures around the area due to the investigation.

Lower Merion police posted on Facebook early Wednesday morning, telling residents that "the incident is contained and there is no threat to the public."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

