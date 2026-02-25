Shooting investigation blocking roads in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, near St. Joseph's University

A large law enforcement presence is investigating a shooting on a residential block in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, Wednesday morning, according to police sources.

Several police vehicles and a tent can be seen near Old Lancaster Road and City Avenue, and caution tape is blocking the road.

CBS News Philadelphia

This area is adjacent to St. Joseph's University campus and is on the border of Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

There are street closures around the area due to the investigation.

Lower Merion police posted on Facebook early Wednesday morning, telling residents that "the incident is contained and there is no threat to the public."

This is a developing story and will be updated.