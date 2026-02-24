Watch CBS News
Part-time Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police officer charged with rape, court docs show

By Joe Holden,
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A Morton Borough, Pennsylvania, part-time police officer was charged with raping a minor, according to a criminal docket sheet Tuesday. Multiple sources close to the investigation said the victim is a relative.

Francis Collier was charged with several offenses, including rape of a child, involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, incest of a minor, endangering welfare of children, indecent assault and more, a docket sheet shows. He's listed as an officer on Morton's website. The charges were filed Tuesday. 

Collier is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Morton Borough officials, including the police chief, for comment, but we've yet to hear back.

