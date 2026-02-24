Part-time Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police officer charged with rape, court docs show

A Morton Borough, Pennsylvania, part-time police officer was charged with raping a minor, according to a criminal docket sheet Tuesday. Multiple sources close to the investigation said the victim is a relative.

Francis Collier was charged with several offenses, including rape of a child, involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, incest of a minor, endangering welfare of children, indecent assault and more, a docket sheet shows. He's listed as an officer on Morton's website. The charges were filed Tuesday.

Collier is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Morton Borough officials, including the police chief, for comment, but we've yet to hear back.