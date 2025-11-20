Gas-powered leaf blowers banned after Lower Merion commissioners vote

Gas-powered leaf blowers will soon be no more in one township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Lower Merion Township commissioners voted to pass an ordinance banning the devices during a meeting Wednesday night.

The ordinance prohibits the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the township.

Under the new ordinance, the blowers would slowly be phased out from 2026 to 2028. In 2029, they would be completely banned in the township.

Violators would get a warning before they face fines that start at $100. Fines rise to $250 for a second violation within a year and $600 for a third.

Members of the public spoke both for and against the policy during the meeting. Some community members were concerned about the ability and safety of battery-powered leaf blowers and dealing with leaves in the fall if the ordinance were passed. Those in favor of restrictions on the tools cited noise, health and environmental concerns.

The proposed policy mentions air pollution, noise pollution, climate change caused by emissions and quality of life as reasons for the ban.