Lane closures planned in Philadelphia's Logan Circle for sidewalk improvement work

Road and sidewalk closures are coming to Logan Circle in Philadelphia as crews prepare to improve the walkways around the iconic Swann Memorial Fountain on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Beginning Monday, there will be no public access to Swann Memorial Fountain, according to an announcement from the Philadelphia Streets Department. The following vehicle lanes will also be closed during construction:

Inside lane around Logan Circle

Left inbound lane of Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Left lane of 19th Street north of the Circle

Closures will continue through the spring.

The 15-foot-wide walkway around the circle and eight curb ramps will be rebuilt as part of the project. The new curb ramps will meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Drainage inlets in the area will be reconstructed as well, the announcement says.

The goal is to improve safety and accessibility for residents and visitors in the neighborhood, according to the city.

Opened in 1924, the fountain memorializes Dr. Wilson Cary Swann, founder of the Philadelphia Fountain Society, according to the Association for Public Art.