Philadelphia World War II veteran tells story of his two loves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterans Day is being celebrated Friday and we have a special story from a man who served our country during World War II.

"It's a love story of Philadelphia," Roland Scarinci said. "She was 17, the most beautiful girl I'd ever seen."

Local World War II veteran tells story of his two loves

Scarinci, a World War II veteran, tells CBS3 about how he met his wife, Gloria.

"It was instant love, I asked her if she would save a dance for me. When I went there, we danced all night," Roland said.

He married Gloria Teti on January 31, 1945, three months after he returned home from fighting in World War II.

To say he was smitten is an understatement.

"Beautiful teeth, they used to take pictures of her teeth in school and beautiful blue eyes. This is a miracle," Roland said.

Gloria was his first love and his country ... a very close second.

"I love America more than you can tell, I just love it to pieces," Roland said.

Following in his older brother's footsteps, he enlisted at the age of 17 with his mother's permission.

He served as a marine for four years in the Pacific Theater and the World War II veteran is a very humble man.

"I'm no hero to begin with, the heroes are laying in the fields, they are the heroes," Roland said.

He adds he did his part, "like everybody else."

The West Philadelphia native still serves, he's constantly helping his community. No matter where he goes, he's always in uniform taking pictures or playing his harmonica.

At 99 years young there's only one thing that keeps him going and it's love. A love for his country and his better half.

"I wouldn't be here today if it hadn't been for my wife Gloria," Roland said.

Just one day after the couple celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary, he lost his first love.

"Gloria passed away February the 1st," Roland said.

He considers himself lucky, not only for the family that Gloria gave him, but for the one the Marines did as well. He and Gloria had two children and he is a very proud grandpa of two.

Roland will celebrate his 100th birthday in February.