Live: Hear from Phillies' Rob Thomson before trip to Houston

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It wasn't the homestand we hoped for, but the Fightins' still have a chance to turn this series around. The World Series is headed back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday, and potentially Game 7 on Sunday. 

The Phillies lost two of three games at home and are now down 3-2 in the series. 

Manager Rob Thomson will speak with the media Friday afternoon. The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia at 12:45 p.m. 

  • What: Phillies manager Rob Thomson will speak with the media 
  • When: Friday, Nov. 4
  • Time: 12:45 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
First published on November 4, 2022 / 10:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

