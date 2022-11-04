Live: Hear from Phillies' Rob Thomson before trip to Houston
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It wasn't the homestand we hoped for, but the Fightins' still have a chance to turn this series around. The World Series is headed back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday, and potentially Game 7 on Sunday.
The Phillies lost two of three games at home and are now down 3-2 in the series.
Manager Rob Thomson will speak with the media Friday afternoon. The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia at 12:45 p.m.
- What: Phillies manager Rob Thomson will speak with the media
- When: Friday, Nov. 4
- Time: 12:45 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.