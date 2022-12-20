Live: Sirianni talks Cowboys prep, Hurts status

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Tuesday as the Birds are preparing to hit the road this week. The Eagles will be in Dallas for a Christmas Eve matchup against division rival, the Cowboys.

The press conference is expected to begin at 12:35 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : Nick Sirianni press conference

: Nick Sirianni press conference When : Tuesday, Dec. 20

: Tuesday, Dec. 20 Time : 12:35 p.m.

: 12:35 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

On Monday, news broke that quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

His status for Saturday's game is uncertain, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. Hopefully, Nick Sirianni will provide some clarity on this situation during his Tuesday press conference.

Some good news for Eagles fans, if the Birds beat Dallas this week, they will clinch the division and also the No. 1 seed in the NFC Conference. That means they will secure home-field advantage for the playoffs.