Multi-agency resource center to open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-agency resource center will open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers. The apartment building in Logan partially collapsed last month, displacing dozens of families.
The resource center will open at 11 a.m. at the Community Room on Windrim Avenue.
Residents can get help on various things like replacing documents and finding long-term housing.
