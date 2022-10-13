Watch CBS News
Multi-agency resource center to open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-agency resource center will open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers. The apartment building in Logan partially collapsed last month, displacing dozens of families.

The resource center will open at 11 a.m. at the Community Room on Windrim Avenue.  

Residents can get help on various things like replacing documents and finding long-term housing.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 7:52 AM

