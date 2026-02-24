Watch CBS News
Fire rips through apartment building in Lindenwold, New Jersey, video shows

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022.
A fire at an apartment building in Lindenwold, New Jersey, is drawing a large response Tuesday.

Chopper 3 was over the scene at the Laurel Hill Apartments on Chews Landing Road near Laurel Road. Heavy smoke and some flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Late Tuesday morning, the Lindenwold Fire Department shared an update about the blaze on Facebook, saying this is a two-alarm fire. The department also asked residents to avoid the area.

lindenwold-new-jersey-fire-today.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The blaze appeared to be brought under control shortly after 12 p.m.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured in this fire and have reached out to local authorities for more information.

