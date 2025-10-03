Meet Lincoln, the Philadelphia Eagles' lucky charm, specially trained to give the team an edge

Meet Lincoln, the lucky charm bald eagle, specially trained to give an edge to the Eagles

When the reigning Super Bowl champs take the field this Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the Eagles will have the help of a special starter.

Meet Lincoln, who may be the most "talon-ted" member of this Super Bowl team.

At home games, the 27-year-old bald eagle helps the reigning NFL champs take flight to new heights.

"Last year was his rookie season, and they won every game that he flew at," said Jessica Hall, executive director of American Eagle Foundation. "So we call him the lucky charm."

The team began partnering with the Tennessee-based American Eagle Foundation in 2012 to train bald eagles to fly at the games.

"We train Lincoln to get used to the noise, and we actually notice through his behavior that he enjoys it, that he enjoys showing off a little bit," said Hall.

Lincoln knows to look for a lore and land on the arm of trainer Marybeth Gosnell.

"I'm really just the person standing there for him to land on. He does all the work himself, but I could not be more honored to be here and be a part of this," said Gosnell.

But to get to each game, Lincoln doesn't exactly fly like an eagle. He drives 12 hours in a specialized crate from the nation's largest bald eagle sanctuary near Knoxville, Tennessee, with a break every two hours.

So you can imagine, by the time Lincoln gets to Philly, he's ready to spread his wings. Before each game, he takes a few flights, wearing a tiny GPS tracker, but he's never flown off course.

"He's a pro at this. He's going to come right down, so I'm just super excited to watch his flight. And the best part is just hearing this crowd's reaction," said Gosnell.

"We call ourselves bird nerds. We love our bald eagles, and then to see 75,000 people cheering for a bald eagle makes us feel like the work we do is important," said Hall.

Once off the field, Lincoln gets his reward: a whole fish to enjoy.

"You don't even have to finish. This is America's team, baby," said Hall. "We think our bald eagles thinks so too, so the bald eagle says it, it must be true."

This team's dreams of a Super Bowl repeat are already soaring.