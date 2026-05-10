Delaware man arrested for barricading coworkers and himself, setting fire at Wilmington Wawa, police say

A Delaware man is in custody after he barricaded himself and two colleagues inside a Wilmington Wawa and started a fire Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to the Wawa at 2030 Limestone Road around 8:20 p.m. They found Raul Zavala, 36, of Wilmington, had barricaded himself and two of his coworkers in the manager's office, according to a press release from Delaware State Police. Zavala allegedly refused to leave and set fire to the electrical closet in the office. The fire spread, forcing Zavala out of the office, and officers were able to take him into custody after using a taser.

One of the other Wawa workers, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other worker, a 50-year-old woman, was not hurt, police said.

Before the police arrived, the 21-year-old went into the office to talk to Zavala, who slammed the door on him. Zavala then let the coworker in and assaulted him, according to police. The other coworker then went into the office, and Zavala threatened both of them with a knife. When police tried to enter the office, Zavala ran into the electrical closet and locked the door, police said.

Zavala was taken to an area hospital for treatment for burns. He will be charged with aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, arson and other counts, according to police.

Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.