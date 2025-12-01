Limerick Clean Energy Center conducting emergency siren test Monday

Emergency sirens will sound at the Limerick Clean Energy Center on Monday, but don't worry – it's just a test.

Constellation is conducting its semi-annual, full-volume test of the nuclear plant's emergency warning sirens on Monday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety says residents living within a 10-mile radius of the plant in Montgomery, Chester and Berks counties could hear the sirens.

Formerly known as the Limerick Generating Station, the Limerick Clean Energy Center is located in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and can produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.7 million homes.