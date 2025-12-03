LIHEAP applications now open. Here's how Delaware Valley residents can get help with winter energy bills

With the coldest air of the season moving in, federal heating assistance dollars are back on the table. Starting Wednesday, families can apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a government program that helps them cover their winter energy bills.

Lynda Johnson, 65, from Clifton Heights, says staying warm during the coldest months of the year is a struggle. She's raising two grandchildren and a grandniece.

"They've all got their own blankets," Johnson said. "I don't keep it very warm in here anyway, you know, because I try to keep those bills down as best I can."

But now help is on the way.

The LIHEAP is offering grants ranging from $200 to $1,000 to help families heat their homes. Johnson is planning to apply.

"It's not much," Johnson said. "It may be a couple hundred dollars, but that couple hundred dollars can help get you through a very tough winter."

This winter may be the toughest yet. On Dec. 1, PECO rates climbed 6% and PPL Electric Utilities' rates rose nearly 4%. Johnson says her bill has almost tripled since she moved in.

"When I first moved here five years ago, my electric bill at the highest point was probably around $120," Johnson said. "My electric bill now is about $330."

Representatives from both PECO and PPL say they understand the frustration. They say electric bills are going up because of increased demand and limited electric supply.

"Any customer can call about budget billing or payment plans that help to make their bills more predictable and affordable," Jane George, regional affairs director with PPL, said.

PECO is also offering a new customer relief fund. It's a $750 grant for low to moderate-income households to help prevent shutoffs.

"Funds are available only through the end of the year, so we really want our customers to check that out," PECO spokesperson Candice Womer said.

Last year, 300,000 households in Pennsylvania turned to LIHEAP.

For Johnson, it's the support she relies on as she cares for the children, depending on her.

"I need to take care of these kids because there's no one else in the family that can," Johnson said.

It's a lifeline for families bracing for another cold winter.

You can apply for LIHEAP online through Pennsylvania's portal or by calling the commonwealth's Department of Human Services hotline through April 10, 2026. Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware also have resources available online.