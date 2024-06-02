Brand-new community garden opens for people in need in Aston, Pennsylvania

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A brand-new community garden is now open for anyone in need in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

With some water and a bit of sunshine, garden beds outside of New Liberty Baptist Church will soon turn into an array of fresh produce.

But before anything can sprout, volunteers and kids had to get their hands dirty.

"We will be growing vegetables all summer long," Karen Barnes said.

Thanks to donations, the nonprofit Grands Stepping Up is helping families dealing with food insecurity by opening up a community garden at the church in Aston.

"A lot of the times when you're food insecure, you're getting cans," Grands Stepping Up Board Member Erik Schroeder said. "Stuff, that out of the goodness of their heart, people have donated, but it's not always fresh and it's not always the best ingredients. So, having a place where we can provide fresh produce to supplement some of that it just like gives that little extra pop."

The group was started by Karen Barnes, who saw the need to provide resources and support to grandparents and kinship guardians who are raising their grandchildren.

One of those families includes Pastor Michael Wilps, who opened up the church's playground to be used as the new space for the gardening club.

"Being a grandparent is the greatest thing in the world, but as you get older, we could use a little help and Grands Stepping Up really helps people," Wilps said.

While the small garden can only yield so much produce, the hope is for some of the youngest of farmers to learn how to grow their own healthy options while also planting the seed of giving back for years to come.

"We are really envisioning in the future to have irrigation and to have fruit trees so we can add that and an herb garden," Barnes said. "There's not limit."

Hundreds of plants will be planted and families will be able to start harvesting tomatoes in about a month.