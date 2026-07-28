Lightning strike sparks fire, temporarily closing 2 South Jersey small businesses: "I can't sell anything"

Two businesses in Maple Shade, New Jersey, are temporarily closed after a fire sparked by a lightning strike during a strong storm.

Containers are filled with murky rainwater, ceiling tiles are damaged, and racks of chocolate and other inventory now have to be thrown away inside L&S Chocolates on Main Street.

"I can't sell anything, make anything, and do anything in my store until I'm cleared by the state," Julie Ericsen, the owner of L&S, said.

Ericsen opened the cake and candy supply store three-and-a-half years ago. She says she's poured her heart into the small business and recently finished renovating the space.

Everything changed last week when a storm rolled through. Ericsen says a lightning strike sparked a fire on the roof of the business next door.

"I heard a loud crack," she said. "My building sustained water damage, smoke damage; the ceiling and roof collapsed in my back work room."

Tis So Sweet bakery next door is also now closed.

Ericsen says she's lost tens of thousands of dollars, but she's receiving support from other businesses, and community members have launched a fundraising campaign to help her.

"Maple Shade is a very active community and we stick together. Everyone sticks together when something happens," said Wendy Farnsworth, who works at a law office next door.

Ericsen says her rent is paid through March of next year. She wants to reopen, but in the meantime, she's looking for a temporary location to work out of.

"The support has been everything, the prayers have been everything," Ericsen said.