Hours after protests in Philadelphia and across US, Washington woman released from ICE custody

Rally held in Philadelphia for Washington woman who was released by ICE

Hours after protests in Philadelphia and around the country, a 64-year-old woman has been released from ICE custody.

Holding signs and chanting "Free Auntie Lynn," members of the Service Employees International Union called for the release of one of their own on Thursday.

"For 50 years she's had a green card, and all of a sudden she's not welcome," said Richard Genetti, who represents federal employees as part of the American Federation of Government Employees.

Lewelyn Dixon is a lab technician at the University of Washington. She was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in late February at the Seattle airport after returning home to see family.

Dixon has been a lawful permanent resident for the last 50 years after coming to the U.S. from the Philippines at 14. She's eligible to become a naturalized citizen, but she promised her grandfather she would keep her native citizenship.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Dixon was likely taken into custody for a 2001 felony, which she resolved, including with restitution and a 30-day stay in a halfway house.

The crowd gathered outside the ICE office on 8th Street in Philadelphia. People there said this protest is not just for Dixon but for all those facing immigration injustices.

"It's basically families living in fear," says Jennifer Edmonds, who helps support families navigating the immigration process. "It's an attack on our rights because once you do it to one person, it leaves the door open to do much more to others."

Edmonds and others at the rally said while Dixon's release is a win, the fight is far from over.

"You can't take any of the things we fought for over the last decades for granted because there is always someone that's behind the scenes trying to take what we've gained," Edmonds said.