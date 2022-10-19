Les Misérables returns to the Academy of Music

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Les Misérables has wowed audiences on stage for nearly 40 years. Now, the Tony award-winning show is back in Philadelphia.

CBS3 spoke with one of the stars, Nick Cartell who plays the lead of Jean Valjean, about playing the iconic character.

He says there is something that attracted him to the character of Valjean. The sacrifices that he makes for the people around him, and the sacrifices he makes for his adopted family, his adopted daughter Cosette.

And during the pandemic, Cartell his wife welcomed a baby to the world. He was joyfully talking about that experience in the chat with CBS3

Watch the entire interview in the video above.