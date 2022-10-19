Watch CBS News
Local News

Les Misérables returns to the Academy of Music

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Les Misérables returns to the Academy of Music
Les Misérables returns to the Academy of Music 01:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Les Misérables has wowed audiences on stage for nearly 40 years. Now, the Tony award-winning show is back in Philadelphia.

CBS3 spoke with one of the stars, Nick Cartell who plays the lead of Jean Valjean, about playing the iconic character.

He says there is something that attracted him to the character of Valjean. The sacrifices that he makes for the people around him, and the sacrifices he makes for his adopted family, his adopted daughter Cosette. 

And during the pandemic, Cartell his wife welcomed a baby to the world. He was joyfully talking about that experience in the chat with CBS3

Watch the entire interview in the video above.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 11:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.