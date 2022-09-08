Driver hospitalized after crashing car into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Bucks County

Bucks County middle school to open on time Thursday after car crashed into classroom

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crashed into a middle school in Bucks County. The driver was rushed to the hospital.

There's a large hole inside the wall of the classroom after the crash. Restoration crews are currently working to clean it up and repair it.

According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Chief, they got a call a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday about a vehicle crashing into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown.

— Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) September 8, 2022

Officers say just one man was inside the vehicle and he was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital.

Police are now investigating a potential case of DUI.

The middle school will open on time on Thursday, but it's unclear if the classroom will be available.