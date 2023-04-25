IronPigs changing name to Hoagies for Salute to Philly Night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are once again bringing a taste of Philadelphia to Allentown. The Phillies' Triple A affiliate will temporarily change its name to the Lehigh Valley Hoagies on June 2 on its Salute to Philly Night.
The IronPigs are already selling hoagie-inspired merchandise on their website.
Items up for sale include hats, shirts and a jersey.
The IronPigs saluted Philadelphia last season by changing its name to "Wooder Ice," and selling similar merch.
The hoagie hats will add to the collection of Philly -- and food -- inspired items the IronPigs sell.
The IronPigs also sell a hat with a bacon strip on them and hats with the Liberty Bell and JAWN hats, among other items.
This season's Salute to Philly Night will be on Friday, June 2, against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
