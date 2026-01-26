Three people die while shoveling snow during winter storm in Lehigh County, coroner says

Three people died while trying to shovel and clear snow during Sunday's winter storm in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, the coroner's office said.

The three people who died ranged in age from 60-84 years old and were reportedly shoveling snow before experiencing medical emergencies.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said the deaths were all ruled natural, and are consistent with cardiac-related events that can happen during "strenuous activity such as snow removal, particularly in older adults or those with underlying health conditions."

Parts of the Lehigh Valley received nearly a foot of snow Sunday. Allentown recorded 11.5 inches, Germansville got 14 inches and Emmaus had 13.3 inches.

Yesterday's snow started fluffy and soft, but hardened up when precipitation changed over to sleet and freezing rain, making it more difficult to shovel throughout the rest of the day.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio urged anyone who continues to clear snow on Monday to "use caution."

"Take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, avoid overexertion, and seek assistance when possible – especially individuals with a history of heart disease or other medical concerns," Buglio said.

The names of the three people who died have not been publicly released.