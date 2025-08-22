Philadelphia program spreads powerful message through dance — movement can heal

As summer camps wind down, one Philadelphia program is stepping into the spotlight with a powerful message: movement can heal.

The Legends House, a therapeutic arts program for young Black girls, takes center stage at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts with a new work, "The Ghetto: This Joy I Have."

Founded by dancer and psychotherapist Shayna Yvonne Rudd, Legends House blends technique, therapy and history.

This season, 34 girls move with purpose — unapologetic, focused and deeply connected.

"We had to pick a struggle," Rudd said of her own journey. "So I always vowed to myself that if I ever had a program that they would be able to access both [the art and the mental-health support]. And I heard clear as day every day for the rest of your life, little girls will be following you around."

Now in its 14th season, Legends House is the culmination of an eight-week intensive filled with group therapy and performance training.

Rudd says the readiness goes far beyond the stage:

"They can pick up signs of a girl being depressed. They can pick up the signs of a girl being anxious," Rudd said. "They know how to regulate and help each other."

The curriculum also centers on African American history, often woven directly into the performance. Many routines are created on the spot from the girls' lived experiences.

"We take elements from their personal lives mixed with what's happening in society, and we create a show," Rudd said.

"The Ghetto: This Joy I Have" is a tribute to resilience and the women who paved the way.

"The matriarchs in dance that didn't have a choice," Rudd said. "I'm creating a piece about my people, so all of you can see how we got over."

Asked what keeps her going, she didn't hesitate.

"I can't quit because I didn't hire myself," Rudd said.

If you go

What: The Legends House — "The Ghetto: This Joy I Have"

Where: Kimmel Center, Philadelphia

When: Saturday — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Details/Tickets: Check the Kimmel Center box office for availability.