LeBron James says family is safe after man arrested outside his Los Angeles home on stalking charge

LeBron James says his family is safe after a man was arrested outside James' Los Angeles home and charged with stalking over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at James' home in the city's Brentwood neighborhood around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Los Angeles police said.

LeBron James' home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California. CBS News Philadelphia

There, police located a man and arrested him on a felony stalking charge, an LAPD spokesperson said.

After Sunday night's Sixers game in Chicago, James said his family is safe, and that's the most important thing.