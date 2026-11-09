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LeBron James says family is safe after man arrested outside his Los Angeles home on stalking charge

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Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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LeBron James says his family is safe after a man was arrested outside James' Los Angeles home and charged with stalking over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at James' home in the city's Brentwood neighborhood around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Los Angeles police said.

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LeBron James' home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California. CBS News Philadelphia

There, police located a man and arrested him on a felony stalking charge, an LAPD spokesperson said.

After Sunday night's Sixers game in Chicago, James said his family is safe, and that's the most important thing.

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